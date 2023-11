BLOCK BY BLOCK

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Hallmark clears excess mortar from cinder blocks for building a new medical clinic in Yanama, during New Horizons - Peru, June 23, 2008. New Horizons is a U.S. and Peruvian humanitarian mission to provide relief to underprivileged Peruvians. Hallmark, a civil engineer, is assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.