THUNDERING OVERHEAD

Four Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation behind an F-22 Raptor for more than 6,000 spectators during the, June 24, 2008, airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The "Soaring into Solstice" airshow provided an opportunity for the local community to visit and get an up close view and demonstration of the capabilities of the Air Force's aircraft.