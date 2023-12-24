EAST RASHID LOOKOUT

U.S. Army Pfc. Javier Hernandez stands guard while U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffery Hammond, commanding general of Multi-National Division - Baghdad and the 4th Infantry Division, meets with company commanders from the 4th Infantrry Division's 7th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, at the Math Ben Jabal secondary school in the Abu Dashir area of East Rashid district of Baghdad, June 26, 2008.