FENGSHEN SUPPLIES

A U.S. Navy air crew delivers food and water to south Panay Island, Philippines, June 27, 2008. U.S. troops have been delivering rice, water, and noodles to help residents affected by Typhoon Fengshen. At the request of the government of the Republic of the Philippines, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is off the coast of Panay Island providing humanitarian assistance.