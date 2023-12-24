An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Navy air crew delivers food and water to south Panay Island, Philippines, June 27, 2008. U.S. troops have been delivering rice, water, and noodles to help residents affected by Typhoon Fengshen. At the request of the government of the Republic of the Philippines, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is off the coast of Panay Island providing humanitarian assistance.

FENGSHEN SUPPLIES

A U.S. Navy air crew delivers food and water to south Panay Island, Philippines, June 27, 2008. U.S. troops have been delivering rice, water, and noodles to help residents affected by Typhoon Fengshen. At the request of the government of the Republic of the Philippines, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is off the coast of Panay Island providing humanitarian assistance.

Photo Gallery