U.S. Army Spc. Jon Staib, a route clearance driver and gunner, trains an Iraqi army soldier to operate the controls of a husky engineer vehicle to lower and raise the arm and detonate possible improvised explosive devices during route clearance missions in a training exercise on a Contingency Operating Base Speicher, Tikrit, Iraq, June 26, 2008. Staib is assigned to the 326th Engineers Battalion, 58th Combat Engineers Company, 18th Engineer Brigade.

HUSKY TRAINING

