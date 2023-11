KALIBO AID

A U.S. Navy HH-60H Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 4 lifts another pallet of bottled water from the deck of Military Sealift Command combat stores ship USNS Niagara Falls for delivery to Kalibo, Republic of the Philippines, Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2008. Kalibo, which lies on the northern tip of Panay Island, was hit hard by Typhoon Fengshen.