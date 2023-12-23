An official website of the United States Government 
Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work stands with Elsie Shemin-Roth, center, and Ina Shemin-Bass, the daughters of Medal of Honor recipient Army Sgt. William Shemin, after they accepted the Medal of Honor Flag on behalf of their late father during a ceremony at the Pentagon, June 3, 2015. During the event, Work inducted Shemin and Medal of Honor recipient Army Pvt. Henry Johnson into the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes. Shemin and Johnson were World War I veterans.

HONORING HEROES

