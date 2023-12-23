An official website of the United States Government 
A robot awaits competition in the robotics challenge through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as DARPA, in Pomona, Calif., June 5-6, 2015. The event requires robots to attempt a circuit of physical tasks, with degraded communications between robots and operators. Twenty-four of the top robotics organizations in the world will compete for $3.5 million in prizes. Check out the DARPA Robotic Challenge finals website at: www.theroboticschallenge.org.

ROBOTICS CHALLENGE

