An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher, right, welcomes a replica of the Revolutionary War-era French tall ship Hermione off the coast of Virginia, June 2, 2015. The original Hermione brought French Gen. Marquis de Lafayette to America in 1780 to inform Gen. George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, that French soldiers were headed for the United States to assist in the war effort.

WELCOMING SHIP

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher, right, welcomes a replica of the Revolutionary War-era French tall ship Hermione off the coast of Virginia, June 2, 2015. The original Hermione brought French Gen. Marquis de Lafayette to America in 1780 to inform Gen. George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, that French soldiers were headed for the United States to assist in the war effort.

Photo Gallery