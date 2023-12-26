EYE TO EYE

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Worley examines a puppy during a Continuing Promise 2015 veterinary event in Colon, Panama, June 2, 2015. Worley is assigned to the Army's 10th Mountain Division. U.S. Southern Command sponsors the deployment to conduct humanitarian operations and other civil-military missions in partner nations, and show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America and the Caribbean.