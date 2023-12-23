FRENCH COMMEMORATION

Local residents of the Normandy, France, region, release paper sky lanterns June 5, 2015, to commemorate those who died here on D-Day, at a place the Allied Forces named Utah Beach for the invasion of an occupied France, 71 years ago. More than 380 American service members from Europe and affiliated D-Day historical units are participating in the 71st anniversary as part of Joint Task Force D-Day 71, June 2-8, 2015.