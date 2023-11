PUMP PROCEDURE

Army Spc. Gonzalvez, foreground, rigs a 5,700-pound pump to a sling before a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hauls it to the Caddo Parish Lift Station in Shreveport, La., June 7, 2015. Gonzalvez is assigned to the Louisiana National Guard's 527th Engineer Battalion. Guardsmen are providing flood relief to the area.