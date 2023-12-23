NASA RECOVERY Sailors recover the test vehicle for NASA's low-density supersonic decelerator off the coast of the Navy's Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, Hawaii, June 8, 2015. The vehicle is part of a project to investigate and test technologies to land future robotics and humans on Mars, and safely return large payloads to Earth. The sailors are assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 102628-E-BWM06-932.jpg Photo Gallery