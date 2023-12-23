ON BOARD HELP

A U.S sailor helps a distressed mariner get to the medical staff aboard the USS Rushmore in the Makassar Strait, June 10, 2015. The Rushmore offered assistance to distressed mariners in the waters between the Indonesian islands of Kalimantan and Sulawesi. Once on board, the mariners received food and medical attention by Marines and sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Essex Amphibious Ready Group.