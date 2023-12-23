SHOWING RESPECT

Ray Emory, Air Force Maj. Gen. Kelley K. McKeague, Navy Rear Adm. Kathy Creighton and members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency participate in a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 8, 2015. The agency conducts disinterments to identify U.S. service members from the USS Oklahoma buried as unknowns. MeKeague is the agency's deputy director and Emory is a Pearl Harbor survivor.