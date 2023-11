USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords waves to a crowd in front of the littoral combat ship, USS Gabrielle Giffords, named for her. Giffords was on stage as Dr. Jill Biden christened the ship in Mobile, Ala., June 13, 2015. It is the 16th U.S. naval ship to be named for a woman and only the 13th since 1850 to be named for a living person.