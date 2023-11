PACIFIC PARTNERS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Ivy, left, performs with the Pacific Fleet Band as a Fijian woman dances during a Pacific Partnership 2015 event in Suvasuva, Fiji, June 13, 2015. Pacific Partnership is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission. Ivy is assigned to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy.