BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Army Secretary John McHugh, center, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, left, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, right, cut the Army birthday cake during the 2015 Army Ball in Washington D.C., June 13, 2015. The Army leaders were celebrating 240 years of service a day early; the Army was established on June 14, 1775.