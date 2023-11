HANGAR BAY HORNET

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class K. B. Armstrong, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class J. V. Zhao inspect an F/A-18C Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean, June 9, 2015. The Truman is conducting carrier qualifications off the East Coast of the United States.