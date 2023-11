HOWITZER HANDS

U.S. soldiers assemble a M119 105mm towed howitzer after jumping from a Boeing C-17 for an airborne operation during Saber Strike 15, a U.S. Army Europe-led training exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June. 15, 2015. This year’s event, which takes place across Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, aims to improve joint operational capability in a range of missions.