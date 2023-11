ASSAULT REHEARSAL

U.S. Marines honed skills during an amphibious assault rehearsal as part of Baltic Operations 2015 in Sweden, June 13, 2015. The Marines are assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. Seventeen NATO and partner nations are participating in the 43rd iteration of the multinational maritime exercise in Poland, Sweden, Germany and throughout the Baltic Sea, June 5-20, 2015.