JUMPING FOR JOY

U.S. Navy Seaman Anaseini Taufa, right, and members of the Japan Self Defense Force jump rope in front of children from the Viani Primary School during Pacific Partnership 2015 in Vavua Levu, Fiji, June 17, 2015. The crew of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy helped build a classroom at the school and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.