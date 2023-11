COLORFUL FLIGHT

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles fly with F-16C Fighting Falcons from the Turkish air force during Anatolian Eagle 15 in Turkey, June 17, 2015. The two-week training exercise involved U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa units, and multiple NATO partners. The F-15C Eagles are assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.