DUAL EYE EXAMS

U.S. Navy Lt. Serena Leung and Lt. Cmdr. William Hill conduct eye exams at a medical site established during Continuing Promise 2015 in Acajutla, El Salvador, June 21, 2015. Leung is an optometrist assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, N.C. Hill, also an optometrist, is assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va.