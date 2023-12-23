SCREECH'S REACH

Screech, the mascot of the Washington Nationals baseball team, greets Army Sgt. Anna Ruhstorfer, left, during Army Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2015. Ruhstorfer re-enlisted during the pregame military salute. The pregame military salute also included a re-enlistment ceremony, soldier cordon, color guard presentation and performance by the Fife and Drum Corps.