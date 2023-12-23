LAST LEG

Army Pfc. Nick Day vaults over a beam at an obstacle course during the last leg of long range surveillance selection on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 24, 2015. On the final day of selection, candidates also completed a 20-kilometer ruck march and a written exam. Day is an infantryman assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.