SAFE TAKEOFF

U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Grupp directs an MH-60R Seahawk as it launches from the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam Philippine Sea, June 30, 2015. The Antietam is on patrol in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Grupp is a landing safety officer assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77.