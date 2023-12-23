BASEBALL BRIEFING

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with players of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., July, 4, 2015. Moments later, Dempsey accompanied his son, Army Maj. Christopher Dempsey, to the pitcher's mound where the major tossed out the ceremonial first pitch.