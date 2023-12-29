Staff Sgt. Jason Giorgini examines the intake and propeller.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Giorgini, crew chief of the 332nd Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, examines the intake and propeller of a C-130 Hercules aircraft engine at Balad Air Base, Iraq, on May 19, 2008. Ensuring the engine is clear of debris is vital to the operability of the engine. Giorgini is deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.