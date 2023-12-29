An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Giorgini, crew chief of the 332nd Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, examines the intake and propeller of a C-130 Hercules aircraft engine at Balad Air Base, Iraq, on May 19, 2008. Ensuring the engine is clear of debris is vital to the operability of the engine. Giorgini is deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.

Staff Sgt. Jason Giorgini examines the intake and propeller.

Photo Gallery