U.S. Army Sgt. Dajuan Turner provides security outside a school in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq, on May 30, 2008. Inside the school, more than 100 Iraqi men are applying for positions in the local neighborhood watch program. Turner is assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as part of Task Force Regular.