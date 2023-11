U.S. Army Sgt. Bob Crandall steadies a board.

U.S. Army Sgt. Bob Crandall, a carpenter mason from the Minnesota National Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company, steadies a board as a fellow soldier drives a screw into it at Joint Security Station Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 27, 2008. Crandallís team is building desks for members of the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion.