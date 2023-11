U.S. Army Capt. Kelly Lanphere speaks with a worker.

U.S. Army Capt. Kelly Lanphere (right) and interpreter Nima Alsaiagh speak with a worker at the Actives Council building in Amariyah, Iraq, on May 5, 2008. Lanphere is from Hatchet Troop, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.