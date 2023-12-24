Brig. Gen. John Campbell conducts a Pentagon press briefing.

Joint Staff Deputy Director for Regional Operations Brig. Gen. John Campbell, U.S. Army, conducts a Pentagon press briefing to update reporters on the latest operations, worldwide, involving our military forces on June 4, 2008. Campbell briefed on the decline of U.S. casualties recently in Iraq, efforts to combat pirates off the coast of Somalia and the continuing reluctance of the Government of Myanmar to allow the U.S. military to employ the full range of its capabilities to aid cyclone victims.