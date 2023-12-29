Pfc. Zachary S. Carpenter and Lance Cpl. Steven C. Alexander conduct training.

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zachary S. Carpenter (left) and Lance Cpl. Steven C. Alexander (right) conduct training at the Military Operations on Urban Terrain training facility during a Mechanized Raid Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 28, 2008. The Marines are assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.