An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters Troop, 1/91 Cavalry, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, armed with 5.56 mm M-4 carbines, conduct a security patrol along with Afghanistan national army soldiers into the villages surrounding the Gawerdesh Bridge as U.S. forces reconstruct a border checkpoint in the Nuristan Province of Afghanistan during Operation Mountain Highway 2 on April 27, 2008. The checkpoint was destroyed one year ago by anti-coalition forces.

U.S. Army soldiers conduct a security patrol.

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters Troop, 1/91 Cavalry, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, armed with 5.56 mm M-4 carbines, conduct a security patrol along with Afghanistan national army soldiers into the villages surrounding the Gawerdesh Bridge as U.S. forces reconstruct a border checkpoint in the Nuristan Province of Afghanistan during Operation Mountain Highway 2 on April 27, 2008. The checkpoint was destroyed one year ago by anti-coalition forces.

Photo Gallery