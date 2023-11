A U.S. Marine looks through the scope of his 5.56 mm M-4 carbine rifle.

A U.S. Marine from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, International Security Assistance Force looks through the scope of his 5.56 mm M-4 carbine rifle during operations in Garmsir, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on April 29, 2008.