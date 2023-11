U.S. Navy crewmembers push an AV-8B Harrier aircraft.

U.S. Navy crewmembers push an AV-8B Harrier aircraft onto an aircraft elevator aboard the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) on April 29, 2008. The Essex is the lead ship of a forward ñdeployed U.S. Expeditionary Strike Group.