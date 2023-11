Lance Cpl. Brian A. Liddy stacks sand bags onto a pallet.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian A. Liddy from Battalion Landing Team 2, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit stacks sand bags onto a pallet in Elnora, Ind., on June 9, 2008. The Marines are providing support to reinforce the levees against the flooding of the White River.