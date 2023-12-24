An official website of the United States Government 
A U.S. Navy Steelworker Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Dixon, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 74, applies mortar to the floor at the Abadir Primary School in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 21, 2008. The Seabees are renovating the schoolís bathroom facility, roof, wall, ceiling, plumbing and electrical systems as part of a Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa project.

