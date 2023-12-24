An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Greer, an HC-130 Combat King aircraft loadmaster from the 71st Search and Rescue Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, Ga., scans the skies through the jump door window during a mission off the coast of Djibouti on June 3, 2008. Greer is deployed to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa out of Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.

Airman 1st Class Nicholas Greer scans the skies.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Greer, an HC-130 Combat King aircraft loadmaster from the 71st Search and Rescue Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, Ga., scans the skies through the jump door window during a mission off the coast of Djibouti on June 3, 2008. Greer is deployed to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa out of Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.

Photo Gallery