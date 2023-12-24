Airman 1st Class Nicholas Greer scans the skies.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Greer, an HC-130 Combat King aircraft loadmaster from the 71st Search and Rescue Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, Ga., scans the skies through the jump door window during a mission off the coast of Djibouti on June 3, 2008. Greer is deployed to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa out of Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.