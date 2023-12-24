Airman Brian Thurman directs an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter. U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Thurman, a landing signalman enlisted assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 2, directs an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter as it delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a vertical replenishment at sea with USNS Rainer (T-AOE 7) while underway in the Persian Gulf on June 5, 2008. The Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet area of responsibility to support maritime security operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.02 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 759047-K-PHY01-062.jpg Photo Gallery