Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers assigned to the Iowa Army National Guard assist local police with traffic and crowd control as search and rescue teams patrol flooded streets in search of stranded citizens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 12, 2008. Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are working with state and local agencies to provide security and help with flood relief operations.

