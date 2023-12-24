Spc. Kyle Weber places sandbags on the levee.

U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Weber (right) from Bravo Company, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Military Intelligence places sandbags on the levee in Des Moines, Iowa, as the other members of his unit pass them up the line on June 12, 2008. Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are working with state and local agencies to provide security and help with flood relief operations.