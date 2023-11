Sgt. Matt Radcliffe gives a high five to a young Iraqi girl.

U.S. Army Sgt. Matt Radcliffe, a military policeman from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, gives a high five to a young Iraqi girl while Spc. Martin watches during a patrol through the Thawra 1 neighborhood of Sadr City, Iraq, on June 16, 2008.