U.S. Army soldiers stand at attention for taps. U.S. Army soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stand at attention for taps during the Army's 233rd birthday tribute at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on June 14, 2008. The event commemorates June 14, 1775, the day the Continental Congress founded the Continental Army following the beginning of the American Revolution.