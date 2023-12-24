An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stand at attention for taps during the Army's 233rd birthday tribute at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on June 14, 2008. The event commemorates June 14, 1775, the day the Continental Congress founded the Continental Army following the beginning of the American Revolution.

U.S. Army soldiers stand at attention for taps.

