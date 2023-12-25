Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ruben Alfonso stands on the wing of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft.

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ruben Alfonso stands on the wing of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft before conducting a final check on an AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) while underway in the Pacific Ocean on June 13, 2008. The Stennis and Carrier Air Wing 9 are conducting tailored ship's training availability off the coast of Southern California.