U.S. soldiers assigned to Iowa Army National Guard fill sandbags.

U.S. soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard fill sandbags at a makeshift sandbag-filling station in Burlington, Iowa, for crews working to reinforce a levee protecting more than 100 homes and 50,000 acres of crops from the rising Mississippi River floodwaters on June 17, 2008. Iowa National Guard airmen and soldiers have been activated to work with state and local agencies to provide security and help recover areas damaged by widespread flooding.