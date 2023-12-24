Pfc. Justin Lehmkuhl and Sgt. Kelly Keeven help tie sandbags.

U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Lehmkuhl, from 631 Engineer Company, and Sgt. Kelly Keeven, from the 1344 Transportation Company, help tie sandbags at New Canton, Ill., in support of Mississippi Response on June 19, 2008. Iowa National Guard airmen and soldiers have been activated to work with state and local agencies to provide security and help recover areas damaged by widespread flooding.