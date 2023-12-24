Senior Airman Charles Woford stretches to block a shot by a local Iraqi child.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Woford from the 447th Air Expeditionary Group Chapel stretches to block a shot by a local Iraqi child at Sather Air Base, Iraq, during a game of soccer on June 6, 2008. Woford is one of a group of airmen who delivered toys and gifts donated by the airmen assigned to Sather Air Base.