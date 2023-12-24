Whiskey relaxes between the legs of his handler.

Whiskey, an explosive protection military working dog with the 48th Security Forces, relaxes between the legs of his handler U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris A. Beavers, a kennel master with the 48th Security Forces, at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, on June 24, 2008. Whiskey is being retired because of medical reasons after serving over six honorable years at Royal Air Force Lakenheath.